'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Saregama Ink Music Deal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring actress Alia Bhatt in the lead has teamed up with the Saregama music label for an unforgettable experience. Sanjay who is known for his impeccable ways of story-telling has decided to collaborate with Saregama for three of his forthcoming projects. The director who was thrilled to team up with Saregama said that he is looking forward to work with them.

Sharing his excitement about the same, and finding complete delight, Sanjay issued a statement and said, “Many a childhood memory of mine is of listening to the golden classics of Hindi cinema that the Saregama library holds and imagining my own world of stories around it. These songs and the music have been an essential part of my formative years. What an absolute delightful moment it is for me then that the music of three of my most zealous projects in the near future will add to this rich legacy of Saregama. This is a special collaboration for me, and one which is personal.” On the other hand, the music label feels that they are set to revive history with their collaboration with conic filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who knows the intricacies of music and has a good taste in it.

Meanwhile, the film has been surrounded by controversies post the release of its official trailer. A couple of weeks back, a Mumbai court had issued summons to the film director and lead actress. The summons was in response to a plea filed by the son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, known as the madam of a brothel in Mumbai. Babu Rawji Shah alleged that the movie tarnished her image. As per ANI, The actor-director duo has been asked to appear on May 21 before the Mazgoan Court.

It was in December last year that reports of Babu Rawji Shah filing a case against the makers had surfaced. Shah had claimed that portions of the book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which inspired the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, were defamatory and infringed upon his right to privacy, self-respect, and liberty. Apart from the case against Alia Bhatt and Bhansali, journalist-turned-author Hussain Zaidi was also named. Gangubai Kathiawadi is hitting the theatres on July 30. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn. As per reports, the other members of the cast include Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa.

(Image credit: ANI/Alia Bhatt/ Instagram/ @Saregamaglobal/ Twitter)