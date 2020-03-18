Gangubai Kathiawadi Set Boasts 1960s Bollywood Fandom; Lies Vacant As Production Ceases

Alia Bhatt fans had been delighted to hear the news of the Kapoor & Sons actor's first collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in their upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the shoot of the film has been postponed due to the film fraternity and regulatory associations' decision to shut shop amid the growing coronavirus scare in the country. Along with this, sources from the film production have disclosed details about the magnanimity of the sets erected for Gangubai Kathiawadi at Film City.

For the unversed, the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of a famous brothel runner from the 1960s who ruled in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. She was also known as the Matriarch of Kamathipura as she became a reverent figure for the prostitutes due to her association with a number of ferocious underworld gangsters in the 1960s. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his intricate set designs and elaborately planned backdrops, has reportedly left no stone unturned in creating a massive replica of Kamathipura as in the 1960s.

As per sources, the set has a police station and cinema halls called Roshan Talkies and Albert Talkies which have been designed keeping the authenticity of the 60s in mind. The sets have posters of many films that were popular on the silver screen back then including Raj Kapoor's Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and Pyaasa starring Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt. There are also many doors plastered with posters of yesteryear actors like Waheeda Rehman, Nargis Dutt, Madhubala, and Meena Kumari.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi started filming in December 2019 and its first look was unveiled in January 2020 with Alia Bhatt making a striking appearance as Gangubai. The film has been slated to release on September 11, 2020. The dates of the release are likely to be affected due to the delay in production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

