Shantanu Maheshwari recently made his Bollywood debut as he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been doing exceedingly well at the box office and is now inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark. Shantanu, who is known for being a dancer, set the dance floor ablaze with his choreography to the song Meri Jaan from his debut film and received heaps of love and praise from his fans and followers online.

Shantanu Maheshwari grooves to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' song 'Meri Jaan'

Shantanu Maheshwari was seen collaborating with dancer Vartika Jha on social media as the duo grooved to Meri Jaan from the actor's latest film. He was seen in a black and white outfit, as Jha donned an orange traditional outfit. Fans loved the duo's performance and were over the moon to see them share the space.

Watch the video here:

Maheshwari is well-known for his role in Dil Dosti Dance (D3), in which he played the role of Swayam. Apart from this series, he also showcased his skills on the dance floor in Nach Baliye Season 9, in which he became the fourth runner-up and was also part of the dance group Desi Hoppers, which emerged victorious at the international show World Of Dance. Fans first got to know about his role in Gangubai Kathiawadi after Shreya Goshal's song Jab Saiyaan from the film released and saw Maheshwari and Bhatt's chemistry on screen.

The actor recently spoke to Humans of Bombay and opened up about his passion for dance and how it led him on his journey of becoming an actor. He also shared his experience when he got the call to audition for the Gangubai Kathiawadi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called his time on the sets of his latest film a 'learning experience'. "And then one day, back in 2019, I got a call for an audition for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. I could not believe it. I still remember meeting Sanjay Sir for the first time, he observed my features for the camera while I continuously told myself, ‘Don’t say anything stupid!’ But this film has been a learning experience," said Shantanu.

Image: Instagram/@jhavartika, @shantanu.maheshwari