Gangubai Kathiawadi: SLB Reveals Alia Bhatt 'ran Out' Of His Office When She Heard Script

Alia Bhatt is currently all set for the release of her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will hit the big screen on February 25, 2022. The actor is now attending the Berlin International Film Festival 2022 along with the director of her upcoming movie, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, at which her film is set to get its global premiere. During a press conference at the event, the director narrated what happened after Alia first heard the script of the film, which made her burst out laughing.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Alia Bhatt's reaction after reading Gangubai Kathiawadi script

The director mentioned that the first time Alia heard the script for Gangubai Kathiawadi, she took her bag and ran out of his office. Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought he would have to look for another actor, but Alia had a meeting with him the next morning and told him she would do what he told her to. The director hailed the Bollywood star and mentioned she 'took off' and that he never had to give her instructions, and it 'came naturally to her. He said"

The first time she heard the narration, she took her bag and ran out of my office, literally. She was wondering "what on earth is going on? What kind of a role have they offered me?" I told my CO, "I think we need to look out for another actor." Then Alia called me in the morning the next day and said, "Can I come and meet you?" I said "You don't have to come and meet me personally to say no to me." Then she came and she looked at me for five minutes, had a coffee, kept shaking her leg and she said, "Well, I think I'll just do what you tell me to do" and I told her to jump into the role. From then on she just took off.

Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt at the Berlin Film Festival 2022

The director also mentioned that he and Alia has a 'great working relationship' as he narrated what it was like being on set with her. He also shed light on the musical aspect of the film and the role it plays in the movie. He mentioned that the songs in the film tell a story and the actors had to 'perform it like a scene but on a beat.'

Image: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/@aliaabhatt