'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Social Media Divided Over Vijay Raaz's Portrayal Of Transwoman

The recently released trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been garnering immense acclaim amongst viewers and critics alike. The Raazi actor is being lauded for her outstanding performance as the mafia don and madam of a brothel in Kamathipura in the biopic crime drama. Alongside Alia Bhatt, another performance to wait for is from Vijay Raaz, who will play the role of a transwoman. Vijay plays protagonist Gangubai's rival Razia Bai in the movie. Though Raaz's portrayal of the antagonist met with much praise, many opined that Bollywood should stop casting straight men in transexual roles, thereby asking to give chance to trans people in the industry.

After the trailer of the highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, came out, Vijay Raaz's performance was highly praised by fans. A fan mentioned, "Both the actors are amazing!! Alia Bhatt and Vijay Raaz!! Previously, when the trailer of Thalaivi was released, this movie was compared with Thalaivi, and was totally no one supported it!! But with this trailer, found that the characters played by both the actors are amazing". Another one wrote, "Everyone's acting is brilliant but Vijay Raaz just stands out for me. I mean the way he portrays the character is just brilliant".

Netizens want Bollywood to stop casting cis people as transsexual characters

Not everyone is on board with a cis-gender person once again grasping a transperson's role. As if proof of the statement, a netizen commented, "Can Bollywood stop casting cis/straight people as transsexual characters, please? It's 2022 already and I am pretty sure that there is enough talent in this country where an actual transsexual can portray a transsexual character", another comment read, "I don’t think that’s the correct way to look at it. By that logic, Vijay Raaz can play the lead role in this movie better than Alia or most female actors so why didn’t they cast him? The point here is about the representation of an economically and socially marginalized community."

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai penned by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles.

