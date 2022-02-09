Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor is on a promotion spree as the film is just two weeks away. While she has been donning beautiful white coloured sarees with some retro touch for the past few days, she recently posed with her beloved cat Edward. She also posted a picture with him on Instagram with an interesting caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently shared a series of photos in a stunning white saree. In the first picture, the actor held her white cat Edward in her hands and kissed her. She wore a white coloured saree with golden accents. She paired the elegant saree with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of flower-shaped earrings and a ring. The actor gave a retro touch to her look as she added some pink roses to her bun. Sharing the photo, the actor penned, "thoda pyaar thoda promotions," in the caption. Her fans could not help but drool over her stunning looks.

Alia Bhatt's stunning white saree looks

Alia Bhatt has been keeping her role of Gangubai Kathiawadi in mind while promoting the upcoming crime drama. The actor recently wore a plain off-white saree with a light golden coloured border. She paired the saree with a sleeveless embroidered blouse and accessorised her look with stone studded earrings. The actor left her hair open and added some red roses to them. In another white saree look, the actor added white roses to her bun and wore some metal jewellery.

Details about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on the real-life story of a girl named Gangubai Kathiawadi, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The film also stars Ajay Devgn playing the role of Karim Lala. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is also jointly bankrolling it with Jayantilal Gada. Ahead of the film's release, it will have a grand premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival as it has been selected for Berlinale Special segment. The film will hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

