'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Starring Alia Bhatt To Have An Official Telugu Release

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will also have a Telugu version and it will be released along with Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab!. Read on to know more about Gangubai Kathiawadi in Telugu.

Gangubai Kathiwadi to have a Telugu release

Alia Bhatt's Telugu fans are up for a treat as her film will also have a Telugu release. She shared the news on her Instagram handle. The actor shared the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Telugu. She also extended her heartfelt wishes to Power Star Pawan Kalyan and the entire team of Vakeel Saab. The decision of releasing Gangubai Kathiawadi in Telugu was taken by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer Pen Studios.

Tollywood is considered one of the largest film industries in India. Telugu films have done exceptionally well not only within the market but also throughout India with their dubbed variants. Pawan Kalyan's film Vakeel Saab is expected to make a huge opening at the box office. By attaching the same with the Telugu teaser of Gangubai Kathiwadi, the film will get a wider reach and fanbase. Gangubai Kathiawadi release date is scheduled to be on July 30, 2021.

More about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is to be produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Along with Alia Bhatt, the film will also feature Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Actors Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will be seen making a cameo appearance. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Shantanu Maheshwari who will be seen playing Gangubai's boyfriend Ramnik Lal.

The film is based on a true story. It is adapted from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The plot will revolve around a woman named Gangubai Kothewali who is sold into a brother by her suitor Ramnik Lal. She becomes the madam or the Kamathipura Brother and becomes a Mafia queen in a few years. The background score of the film will be composed by Sanchit Balhara while the songs will be composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself.

Promo Image source: Still from Gangubai Kathiawadi