'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Seeking To Stop Film's Release

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to stop the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The petition was filed by a person claiming to be the adopted son of Gangubai.

According to the report by Bar & Bench, a Bench of Justices comprising Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari was considering a plea filed against the Bombay High Court's order that ordered a stay on the summons issued by a Mumbai court in a criminal defamation complaint against the producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt, and authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borge, who wrote the book on which the film has been based.

Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram, who appeared for the filmmakers, quipped that the court was dealing with a case where the film hadn't been released yet. He said, "Censor certificate has been given. So for a person to say that legal right should not be exercised, the person has to show a strong reason."

On the petitioner's claim that the film projects the area in a bad light, the advocate added, "We don't consider it shameworthy if a woman rises above from this background and does something for the society, it is not to be ashamed of".

He also questioned the proof of the petitioner actually being Gangubai's adopted son. "Not even a whisper of proof of the same apart from ration card," Sundaram argued.

The news comes as a big relief for the makers, as the film is slated to hit the screens on February 25. Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the life of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameos.

