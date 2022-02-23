'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Supreme Court Suggests Name Change Of Alia Bhatt-starrer; Know Why

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday suggested that the name of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi should be changed. The court made this announcement in light of the cases pending seeking for halt of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial's release scheduled for February 25, 2022.

Supreme Court suggests changing the name of Gangubai Kathiawadi

According to the report by Bar & Bench, a Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari was considering a plea filed against the Bombay High Court's order that put stay on the summons issued by a Mumbai court in a criminal defamation complaint against the producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt, and authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges. The lawyer for Bhansali Productions, Siddhartha Dave, told the top court that he will seek instructions from his client about the suggestion of changing the film's name. The Supreme Court will now hear the case on February 24, that is tomorrow.

Real Gangubai's adopted son challenges Bombay HC order

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the real-life of a sex worker. Alia Bhatt is playing the mafia don and madam of a brothel in Kamathipura in the biopic crime drama. The real Gangubai's adopted son, Babu Ravji Shah, objecting to the film, has alleged that the forthcoming film is defamatory towards his mother. The Bombay High Court has refused to stay the release of the film after which Ravji Shah challenged the same order.

Earlier, a petition was also filed by the residents of Kamathipura claiming that the movie depicts the entire area of Kamathipura as a red light area, therefore defaming the Kathiawadi community.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles. After witnessing several delays, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

