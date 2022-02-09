'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Teaser Of First Song 'Dholida' From Alia Bhatt Starrer Out; Watch

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will get its theatrical release on 25 February 2022. The makers of the film will soon release its first song, Dholida, on February 10 and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the number on Tuesday.

The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will also see Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor take on pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's Dholida teaser out

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the much-awaited biographical crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and fans excitement knows no bounds. The teaser of the film's upcoming song Dholida sees Alia Bhatt in her iconic white saree from the trailer of the film as several women gather around her and cheer her on.

The actor is seen performing one powerful step, giving fans a glimpse of what the music video has in store for them. Dholida will release on 10 February 2022 and netizens are eager to see the actor in action.

Watch the Dholida teaser here:

What we know from Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

The trailer of the film was recently released by its makers and saw Bhatt embody her character Gangubai from Kathiawad, who later emerges into a prominent figure in Kamathipura. The short clip sees the command she has over masses and the support they give her. The film is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and sees Bhatt's character rise to the top as the 'madame' of Kamathipura. The film will have its worldwide premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The movie will also have multiple screenings at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, according to reports by Bollywood Hungama. The festival is set to take place from February 10 to February 20.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt will soon be seen in the much-awaited fantasy action movie, Brahmastra. She will take on a pivotal role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is scheduled to release in September 2022 and fans await more details about it.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)