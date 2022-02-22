'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer: Fans Point Out 'spoiler' On Alia Bhatt-Shantanu's Romance

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. With just days remaining prior to the film's theatrical release, netizens have spotted a 'spoiler' from the trailer of the film. Earlier last week, the film's romantic track, Jab Saiyaan introduced Shantanu Maheshwari as Alia Bhatt's love interest. The song, which was a continuation of Meri Jaan, was released on Monday.

Netizens spot possible spoiler in Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

However, recently, fans have pointed out a scene from the trailer of the film, showing Shantanu's character getting married to someone else. Alia Bhatt's character is seen attending the wedding as she pulls off a sassy walk in front of Shantanu. As many fans were shocked to witness the revelation, they took to social media handles and speculated about the chronology of events taking place in the film.

According to Hindustan Times, one user commented, "Oh. This is getting complicated." Another one added, "So in this scene, she’s pulling that sassy walk off but inside she’s heartbroken ig." A user went on to speculate the chronology of events wherein when Gangubai Kathiawadi falls in love with Shantanu's character and he gets married to someone else.

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will follow through the life of Gangubai who in no time marks her own territory and becomes a powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 25.

It recently had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. As per media reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been passed by The Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A rating and 4 scenes were cut while some abusive words were replaced.

Furthermore, the film has been facing some trouble over the past few weeks. According to ANI, MLA Amin Patel had filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film alleging that it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light. Gangubai's alleged adopted son Babuji Shah, had filed a defamation case against the makers of the movie back in December 2020.

Image: Instagram/@shantanu.maheshwari