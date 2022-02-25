Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review: Fans Laud Alia Bhatt's Performance In The Film

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her highly talked about film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is all set to hit the theatres on 25 February. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Ahead of its release, the film has already created a massive buzz among the netizens for the cast's powerful and hard-hitting dialogues garnering all the attention. Recently, the movie buffs took to their social media handles to express their thoughts and views on the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review

Gangubai Kathiawadi is receiving praises from all corners. A lot of celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh lauded Alia Bhatt's performance in the film. Reacting to the film he wrote "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it.@aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb..Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music..are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play. @ajaydevgn’s entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it #GangubaiKathiawadi — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2022

One of the users praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his powerful storytelling and wrote "Absolutely loved #GangubaiKathiawadi Incredible performance by Alia Bhatt and impeccable storytelling by the one and only, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Complex, poignant and powerful. 10/10."

Absolutely loved #GangubaiKathiawadi

Incredible performance by Alia Bhatt and impeccable storytelling by the one and only, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



Complex, poignant and powerful. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/7yhhEFrxnm — t a z z i (@CurlyTazzi) February 24, 2022

A lot of Netizens gave mixed reviews and they did not like the film. One of the users wrote "I slept through the movie #GangubaiKathiawadi bored me to death and Alia’s voice was annoying like she had a frog in her throat. you can watch it on a streaming site someone already uploaded it 😂😂😂"

I slept through the movie #GangubaiKathiawadi bored me to death and Alia’s voice was annoying, like she had a frog in her throat. you can watch it on a streaming site someone already uploaded it 😂😂😂



#AliaBhatt — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadiReview 😑😑🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮#GangubaiKathiawadi is the perfect example of worst casting this movie was ment to be for Vidya or deepika .. Alia looks like lost child — 🙃🙃🙃🌻🌟 (@Minimisetake) February 25, 2022

Just seen #GangubaiKathiawadi and I loved it! ❤️ If you've not seen a Bollywood film before, this one is a wonderful one to start off with. #CineworldUnlimited — Samantha Dale Fox (@samdalefox) February 24, 2022

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi's release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its cast includes Ajay Devgn, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi have also appeared in extended cameos.

