Gangubai Kathiawadi: Who Is Shantanu Maheshwari? Actor Who Will Debut Opposite Alia Bhatt

Shantanu Maheshwari was recently seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi's new song Jab Saiyaan. The undeniable chemistry between the duo in the song left audiences wondering 'Who is Shantanu Maheshwari'? The young star is an actor and dancer and is famously known for his role as Swayam in the hit teen drama Dil Dosti Dance (D3). He will now be seen making his Bollywood debut alongside Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will release theatrically on February 25, 2022.

Who is Shantanu Maheshwari?

Shantanu Maheshwari who was once known for his roles in television dramas is now all set to make his Bollywood debut as he is part of the stellar Gangubai Kathiawadi cast. The 30-year-old was introduced to fans through Shreya Goshal's song Jab Saiyaan. The actor began his journey as an actor in Dil Dosti Dance, and seemed to still be extremely close with the cast members including, Kunwar Amar, Vrushika Mehta, Shakti Mohan, Archi Pratik, Alisha Singh, Macedon D'mello, Samantha Fernandes and many more. The show was all about college life and dance, and the gang still makes the time to meet up and groove together and have a great time.

MTV's Girls on Top was the actor's next big role as he was seen taking on the role of Sahir Bhasin alongside Ayesha Adlakha, Saloni Chopra, Shruti Bapna and others. He later went on to participate in several reality shows and became the fourth runner-up in Nach Baliye Season 9 and had his fans in awe with his top-notch dance moves. He was also part of the popular dance group Desi Hoppers, who won the international show World Of Dance. It was after this that the dancer and actor participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged the winner.

Shantanu Maheshwari in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Jab Saiyaan from Bhatt's upcoming much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi recently released and featured the actor alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The short clip focuses on the innocent romance between the duo and Bhatt introduced the dancer to her fans as she wrote, ''Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanu.maheshwari#JabSaiyaan, out now.''

