Gangubai Kathiawadi's First Track 'Dholida' Out Now; Alia Bhatt's Dance Moves Steal Hearts

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' While fans are waiting to watch Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar, the makers of the movie are keeping them entertained with regular updates. They recently released the much-awaited first single Dholida of the film.

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi recently released the much-awaited song Dholida featuring Alia Bhatt ruling the floor with her ace dance moves. The music video saw Alia Bhatt dressed in a white coloured saree and some heavy accessories. She had her hair tied in a bun with some roses attached to it and stunned in bold makeup. The actor did not lose her character even once and surely thrilled the viewers with her dance moves.

The song Dholida has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have sung it. Kumaar penned the lyrics of this high energy song. The actor's fans could not help but laud the Raazi star for her dance and acting in the song. While a fan wrote, "She is Raising bars with the Every New project she work on.." another one commented, "Broooooo, why did it become so intense? She genuinely gave me goosebumps." Many also hailed Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the perfect Gujarati touch in his film. A fan wrote, "Sanjay Leela bhanshali never disappointed us in gujrati culture. epic one after raam leela." Watch the video below.

Alia Bhatt also shared a short clip from the video on her official Instagram handle. Sharing the video, the actor called it a dream come true. She wrote "An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music." "My heart forever beats to DHOLIDA ," she added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi release date

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama that follows the real-life story of a girl named Gangubai from Kathiawadi, who ended up becoming one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, who will portray the role of Karim Lala. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is also jointly bankrolling it with Jayantilal Gada. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt