Ganguly Comments ‘boss Is Out’ On Amitabh Bachchan's Pic; Big B's Reaction Is Priceless

As the fans are enjoying Amitabh Bachchan posting his hoodie looks frequently on social media, he recently dropped in yet another one. He posted a cool picture of himself while walking out of the house and received a sweet compliment from Sourav Ganguly that left the fans in amazement.

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared two of his photos in which he can be seen sporting a snazzy blue-coloured hoodie along with a pair of blue track pants and a blue beanie cap as he steps out on the road. As his hoodie stated 'City Fog', he referred to the same and mentioned that there was no fog in the city, Mumbai.

The caption read, "… yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean" (sic)

The moment Amitabh Bachchan posted this online, many of his fans took to the comment section and dropped in heart and fire emojis to depict how hot and adorable he looked in his latest hoodie look.

Some of the others also stated how dashing he looked in the photo while others stated how he was truly an inspiration to them. Even BCCI president and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly took to the comments section and reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's latest picture by stating, "The boss is out ...age is just a number for him."

To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied saying, "Got to get going .. idle for too long".

Take a look at some of the reactions to Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

The actor has currently a lot on his plate as he has been gearing for a couple of movies together, some of which are slated to hit the screens this year. Brahmastra and Runway 34 are two of his upcoming movies that will be released this year on 9 September 2022 and on 29 April 2022 in theatres respectively.

On the other hand, he is also gearing up for his other movies namely Good Bye, Uunchai, Jhund, Butterfly and an untitled movie by Nag Ashwin.

Image: Instagram/@souravganguly/@amitabhbachchan