'Garam Masala' Fame Neetu Chandra Reveals Having Suicidal Thoughts: 'I Feel Unwanted Here'

Actor Neetu Chandra stepped into the world of cinema with Priyadarshan's 2015 comedy film, Garam Masala in which she shared screen space with notable Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. In the film, Neetu managed to garner audiences' attention by portraying the role of a bubbly air hostess named Sweety.

Post-Garam Masala's success the actor went on to star in several projects like Traffic Signal, One Two Three, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Apartment and many others. However, after 2010, the actor was not seen in any mainstream movie. Recently, Neetu Chandra in a recent interaction opened up about the toughest phase of her life wherein she revealed having suicidal thoughts due to no work.

Neetu Chandra reveals having suicidal thoughts

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu poured her heart out about 'having no work' and getting frequent 'suicidal thoughts.' The actor compared herself to Sushant Singh Rajput and asked why an artist gets more recognition after his death. She said, "Should I suffocate myself to death? Kya logon ke jaane ke baad hi unke kaam ko saraha jaata hai? Jo Sushant ne step uthaya..bahut logon ko aisa khyaal aate hai. ( do people's work get recognition only after their death, the step that Sushant took, many people think about it) "

Further, when she was asked about having suicidal thoughts, Neetu responded with a "Yes." The actor then breaks down recollecting her journey in the industry wherein she states 'her story is a failure story of a successful actor' and 'even after working with 13 National Award winners and in big films' she currently has 'no work' today.

The actor also shared a heartwrenching incident of her life where she revealed that she was once asked by a businessman to become his 'salaried wife'. She also reveals that she doesn't have enough money to hire a PR and sometimes feels 'unwanted.' "I neither have money nor work. I've become worried, I feel unwanted here after doing so much work," Neetu asserted. Moreover, the actor also shared another story wherein she was rejected by a casting director after auditioning just for an hour. "You literally audition me to reject me so that you can kill my confidence," Neetu added.

Image: Instagram@nituchandrasrivastava