Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Expecting Their First Child

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child. The couple, through a cute video, shared the news on their respective Instagram handles. In the video, the animated version of the couple can be seen riding a bike. A text reads, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar and Zaid + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your love and blessings in this new journey." Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "Need all your love and prayers."

Soon Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's post was flooded with comments from their friends in the industry. Actors Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Kirti Kharbanda and singer Neha Kakkar among others congratulated them. Dia Mirza's comment read, "Congratulations sweetheart, so happy for you." Ananya commented, "Congratulations! Sending so much love." Kirti wrote, "Big, big, big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage." Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar's comment read, "Aww... God bless."

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in December 2020

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married in December 2020 in a grand wedding, which was attended by their family and friends. They started dating in July 2020 and got engaged in November 2020. Gauahar and Zaid, on different occasions, have shared many pictures and videos from their wedding festivities.

Gauahar Khan rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. The actor dated her co-contestant Kushal Tandon for a while, before calling it quits. Apart from Bigg Boss, Gauahar Khan was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor's 2009 film 'Rocket Singh.'

Gauahar Khan has also featured in the 2021 film '14 Phere', starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. She was also part of 'Begum Jaan', 'Ishqzaade' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' among others.

The actor was also part of Amazon Prime Video's 'Tandav', starring Saif Ali Khan and Sony Liv's 'Salt City.'

Meanwhile, Zaid Darbar is a choreographer and the son of music composer-turned-politician Ismail Darbar.