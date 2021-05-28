Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Receive First COVID Vaccine Dose, Explain Registration Process

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar recently took to Instagram and informed her about receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. TGauahar shared a picture from the vaccination center and informed about how ‘responsible’ she feels after getting inoculated. The actress shared that apart from the couple, they even helped their driver to get himself registered for the vaccine.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar receive the COVID-19 vaccine

While urging people to get themselves vaccinated, Gauahar requested them to look after their staff and their health. She also thanked the hospital and frontline warriors for their relentless work and carrying out duties well. “A lot of people don’t know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now! Log on to the Cowin app n get an appointment, especially for the elderly in your family. Got my driver also an appointment n it was easy n much needed! Don’t forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another . . @saifeehospital @juzer_kandyy @mustafas52 you guys r doing a great job at making the vaccine experience easily understood n carried out in safety measures,” she wrote. The two have joined the league of stars including Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande, Payal Rohatgi, and more.

Gauahar and Zaid got hitched in a traditional nikah ceremony last year in December, which was then followed by a reception with friends and family. Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar was last seen in the 2021 crime thriller series Tandav. The series showed the dark side of Indian politics, where people will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. The show also featured actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, and Anup Soni.

Vaccination drive in India

India kickstarted its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the first phase on 16 January, in which the healthcare and the frontline workers were administered vaccination. The second phase of vaccinations, which started on March 1, 2021, allowed for all Indians above the age of 60 and Indians between the age of 45 and 59 with comorbidities to be vaccinated. From April 1st, 2021, People above the age of 45 years were made eligible while from May 1, 2021, all above the age of 18 years were made eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Till May 27, India has nearly administered 20.54 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 20,54,51,902 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 98,27,025 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 67,47,730 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,53,39,068 frontline workers have had their first dose while 84,19,860 have got their second dose too.

IMAGE: GAUAHARKHAN/Instagram

