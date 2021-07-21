Gauahar Khan Celebrates Bakrid With Family; Reminisces Last Year's Memories

As Gauahar Khan was recently seen enjoying her honeymoon in Russia with her husband, she revealed how she was looking forward to celebrate her first Eid-ul-Adha after her wedding with her family. She even recalled how this Bakrid will be special because last year during the festival, her husband, Zaid Darbar met her mother for the first time.

Gauahar Khan on celebrating her first Bakrid with family post wedding

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan expressed her excitement for Eid-ul-Adha and stated that she was currently shooting in Delhi and had planned to fly to Mumbai to celebrate the festival with her family. She further stated that though her in-laws were sweet and understanding, she wouldn’t want to miss it for anything. Gauahar Khan also remembered her father who passed away recently and recalled how he taught her to select the goats for Eid. She also revealed how he taught her to take care of them, treat them right, even in death and doing it with respect. She even shared her grief on how this would be the first Eid without her father and stated that she was experiencing mixed emotions.

As Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently went for their honeymoon to Russia recently, she stated that they couldn’t go anywhere post their wedding due to the pandemic. She further stated how they went for small trips but they were work-related and when they learnt that Russia was open for tourists, they planned the trip. She also informed that they took all the precautions and enjoyed together. Gauahar Khan further poured her heart out on losing her father and stated how he would always remain with her. She even stated how they had come to terms with the situation and started having a life again.

As the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, 14 Phere, she stated how getting noticed for your character was fabulous and felt grateful to her director as has derived wonderful performances from everyone. She also revealed that her director was trying to make entertaining cinema with a relevant message. She also shared her happiness on how the audience reacted to the trailer of the film. Speaking about her career after she featured in the series, Tandav, she stated how things had been great and added how the more commercial, mainstream and plum roles one gets, it adds to their career if they performed well. While signing off, she informed everyone about her upcoming projects stating she had another show on an OTT platform and three music videos lined up for release this year.

IMAGE: GAUAHAR KHAN INSTAGRAM

