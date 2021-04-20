Gauahar Khan Considers Chopping Off Her Hair Post Eid, Fans Express Strong 'NO'

Actor and dancer Gauahar Khan has taken to her Instagram handle several times to show off her long lush hair. Lately, the Tandav actor is considering if shorter hair would suit her more. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a 15-second Instagram Reels video and asked her fans if she should chop off her locks after Eid.

In the video, Gauahar took on the trend of "12 photos and 2 videos" but with her own twist. She shared "14 photos and 2 videos" of herself to one of many trending audios in the Instagram Reels section. Gauahar started off by sipping coffee and walking towards her camera and then proceeded with sharing 14 photos of herself flaunting her long brown hair. In the two videos, Gauahar was seen lifting heavy weights and ended with a video of herself squatting.

Gauhar Khan considers chopping her long hair after Eid

In the caption, she told fans that she was considering cutting her hair short after Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan this year. Fans then sounded off in the comments section of the video with a big fat "NO" to the actor's question. The first one to object to the question was her sister-in-law Anam Darbar who wrote, "NOOO! Don't" with heart-eyes emojis. Another penned a long note explaining how Gauahar looks beautiful with her long hair but believed that she would continue to look good even with her hair being shorter. The video posted on April 18, 2021, has already garnered more than 888,000 views and over 79,000 likes.

Recently, Gauahar Khan pointed out that this year she would be celebrating Ramzan with her husband Zaid Darbar for the very first time as a married couple. She posted another Instagram Reels video on April 19, 2021, with her spouse celebrating their first Ramzaan together. The two posed for pictures for the trendy Instagram Reels video on the song Runaway by Aurora.

Gauahar Khan stunned her fans by dressing in a traditional Chikankari kurta and matching light pants. She used a hand-embroidered dupatta as a prop and danced gracefully as an Instagram filter froze her silhouettes. Shortly in the video, Zaid Darbar too poses with his newly-wed wife. Gauahar Khan wished to "freeze every moment" with her husband just like the famous Instagram Reels video.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar's first Ramadan together

(Promo Image Source: Gauahar Khan Instagram)

