Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor faced a lot of criticism online over his 'phailoed' remark about wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy. The Brahmastra actor ruffled a lot of feathers after he jokingly body-shamed the mother-to-be for her sudden weight gain due to her pregnancy. Ranbir's comment didn't go well with most of the netizens as they found his joke distasteful.

Recently, television actor Gauahar Khan came out in support of the Shamshera actor. Gauahar took an indirect dig at the trollers on her social media and stated that people nowadays have become too 'sensitive' and get offended over a 'light' joke made by a husband on his wife.

Just a few days after Ranbir Kapoor's 'phailoed' remark controversy, Gauahar Khan reacted to the matter. The former Bigg Boss winner took to her Twitter handle and indirectly slammed all those who trolled her Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year co-star. In her tweet, Gauahar asked trollers to take a 'chill pill'.

She wrote, "Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye. Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world (People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn't allowed, who knows what might offend people)."

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 25, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for 'phailoed' comment on Alia Bhatt

Earlier, at a press meeting for Brahmastra, Ranbir had apologised over his comments on his wife's pregnancy stating that he does have a 'bad sense of humour.' The actor said:

"Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it."

