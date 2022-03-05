Its been a year since the tragic incident when actor Gauahar Khan’s father left for his heavenly abode. On her father’s first death anniversary, Gauahar became emotional while penning a post for him on Instagram. The actor, who was very close to her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, was left incredibly heartbroken after his demise.

The Tandav actor looked back at some memorable moments spent with her father and wrote about some of the life lessons that were taught by her late father. In the heart-melting post, the former Bigg Boss winner wrote how her father always taught her to follow dreams and chase them. Gauahar Khan's father passed away on March 5 last year. He had been unwell due to age-related illness.

Gauahar Khan remembers father on first death anniversary

Along with the note, Gauahar had shared a picture of her father from her wedding with Zaid Darbar. The other was a solo picture of her dad and the third one was from his early days in life. “1 year today pappa. Miss u with every breath. I pray to Allah for granting you the best position in jannah! Ameen. The best father I could ever dream of. A father who taught me how to live my dreams n go after them fearlessly, who gave me the freedom to be who I wanted to be, who wrote my award-winning essays for my elocution competitions in school… my father my Hero...I love you pappa” adding, “His style… His charm…His personality...” she wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Last year, the actor had informed about her father’s ill health while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital. She had then announced her father’s death in a post on Instagram along with his picture. She called him her hero and wrote that no man could be like him. She had shared a photo of her father informing her fans and followers of his death and wrote, "My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon (sic)."