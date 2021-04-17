Gauahar Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Married Life, Reveals What’s Precious To Hubby Zaid

Actor Gauahar Khan never misses out to give some cute and interesting glimpses of her married life. She recently dropped in a hilarious video clip through which she depicted how marriage would last longer when one of them was boring while the other partner was crazy.

Gauahar Khan on the combination of people whose marriage lasts

Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip in which she can be seen depicting what kind of marriages would last if the couple had a certain type of combination. In the video, she first stated that marriages that lasted were a combination of two kinds of people with the first person who was boring and the other one was crazy. While speaking about the boring person, she tilted the camera towards the side and showed how her husband, Zaid Darbar, was sleeping. Later, when she talked about the crazy one, she pointed to herself depicting how she was the crazy person between them. In the end, she fell on Zaid Darbar waking him up. In Gauahar Khan’s video, she can be seen wearing a lilac coloured kurta with an elegant piece of the pendant.

In the caption, she stated that her husband was anything but boring and added that she had to do this because she knew how precious his sleep was. She then hailed “Alhamdullilah” and stated how this was their married life. She even dropped in a question for all her fans asking that one thing about their partner that made them want to trouble their spouse.

Many of the fans were delighted to see Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s video clip and swamped the entire comment section with love and praises. Many of them comment on how they found it relatable while many others stated how much they loved Zaid’s expressions when she woke him up. Some of them also stated how cute they looked together while some others added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how amazed they were to see their latest video. Even Zaid Darbar responded to this video through the comments and added how he felt that he was crazy after her and then added a nerd face emoji. Take a look at how Zaid Darbar and other fans reacted to Gauahar Khan’s video on Instagram.

Image Source- Gauahar Khan's Instagram

