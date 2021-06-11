Gauahar Khan Grooves To Badshah's Latest Track 'Paani Paani' With Zaid Darbar; Watch

The recently released song Paani Paani, has been trending on social media and a number of celebrities are grooving to it. Following suit is Gauahar Khan, with her husband Zaid Darbar and the two are being loved by their fans and followers on the gram. Scroll along and take a look at the video and what the fans have to say.

Gauahar Khan grooves to Paani Paani with Zaid Darbar

In a recent post on her Instagram feed, Khan shared a video of her as she danced to the latest tune with Zaid. Gauahar wore a black and white ensemble for the video, as she showed off her well-choreographed moves on the Badshah and Astha Gill voiced song. The actor penned an adorable caption alongside, expressing how Zaid Darbar leaves her mesmerised when he is around.

She wrote, “That’s the effect you have on me @zaid_darbar 😜 main #paanipaani ho gayi… heheh”. Followed by this, she appreciated the artists for the song and also thanked her choreographer. Gauahar wrote, “Love the track @badboyshah @jacquelinef143 @aasthagill 👌🏻💛 @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji love the signature step. 🌸Location: @atrangz. Our choreography: @razishaikh6. My outfit: @storeat44”.

The post, which was shared on the morning of June 11, 2021, has received over 68k likes so far. Comments under it are flooded with love and compliments for the couple from their fans, friends, and also the Darbar siblings. Take a look at some of the comments here.

More about Paani Paani

Paani Paani released just a couple of days ago on June 9, 2021 and features Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandes romancing each other. The music video marks the second collaboration of the duo after the 2020 song Genda Phool, which went on to become the fourth most-watched video on YouTube across the world. Paani Paani is currently trending at number 3 on YouTube and is the fourth song performed by Badshah and Aastha Gill, in collaboration.

Recent posts by Gauahar Khan on Instagram

The actor often shares pictures with Zaid Darbar. The couple recently tied the knot in December 2020. She took to her Instagram on June 9, 2021 and shared a couple of pictures with Zaid. For caption, Khan wrote, “He’s got my back … 💙🦋 @zaid_darbar 😘”.

