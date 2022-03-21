Gauahar Khan Opens Up About Initial Struggles In Industry: 'Producer Made My Kundali'

Model-turned actor Gauahar Khan recently completed 7 years since foraying into the film industry. The Begum Jaan actor recently opened up about the initial struggles she faced in the industry, stating that she does not talk about the things that don't make her feel grateful for the better things she had in her life. Sharing some of her struggles during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan revealed that there were days when she had to travel via local train in Mumbai, distributing her pictures.

Gauahar Khan opens up about the initial 7 years of her career

While opening up about her career, the Taandav actor said that she signed her first film in 2003 and the news was all over the place which made her even more excited. She asserted that the makers kept hanging her and after some time, they signed someone else. She said, "Thank God, it wasn’t my debut. I’ve had crazy experiences that I don’t want to recollect. I’m never bitter about it though."

Gauahar recalls a producer asking her: "What do you think of yourself?"

Gauahar even enlightened about the interactions she had with producers as she recalled that some of them said to her, "You really think that any producer will welcome you and say that let's make a film with you?", "What do you think of yourself, are you Madhuri Dixit?" She continued recalling an instance when a National Award winning producer took her date of birth and other major information and said that he doesn’t do anything without his panditji’s suggestions.

Gauahar mentioned that she was called a few days later when the producer told her that she will never make it in the industry and that she will never become an actor. He further told Gauahar, "Even if you do, you’ll only do shady and sidey roles’. I was just 22 then, but I still had confidence in myself, so I told him to watch me."

