Gauahar Khan Picks Zaid Darbar In Her Arms During Walima Ceremony, Shares Dreamy Pics

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s dreamy wedding story has become the talk of the town and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to mesmerize fans with the pictures of the same. Keeping fans on their toes, the newly married couple once again created a buzz on social media as they shared ravishing couple pictures from their walima, with grace and some quirkiness. Gauhar took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the ceremony where the two can be seen looking beautiful together.

Gauahar Khan shares Waleema pictures

The Bollywood diva smashed the ‘damsel in distress’ notion and looked ethereal in a gorgeous lehenga as she lifted Zaid in one of the pictures. The other pictures showed the two stars striking perfect picture poses for the camera. Apart from sharing the pictures, Gauahar also penned a sweet note that read, “In The Good, In The Bad. In weakness and In Strength.Zaid Darbar #BetterTogether #Us #GAZAbkahaiDin #Waleema #Alhamdulillah.” Zaid Darbar also shared similar pictures on Instagram which is winning love and appreciation from their fans.

Earlier, Gauahar Khan’s sister Nigaar Khan who is happy as her younger sister has finally tied the knot with dancer Zaid Darbar shared a series of pictures from the wedding on Instagram. While sharing the pictures, she blessed the newly-married couple for their new chapter in life. She showered her blessings on the two and shared the moment with fans when her sister Gauahar Khan had finally said: “Qubool Hai” and the entire family just could not control their happiness and they started screaming. While captioning the post, an elated Nigaar wrote, “And they said "Qubool hai, Qubool hai, Qubooollll haiiii" and we all screamed out of joy "MUBARAK HO!!!!!! So many duas to these loving souls @gauaharkhan @zaid_darbar who have now become One. May Allah bless you both always. Ameen.” The two had disclosed about their wedding on December 1 with a sweet note on Instagram.

"It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat," the couple had said in a note.

