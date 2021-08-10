Gauahar Khan Reveals Her 'not So Simple' Fitness Exercise; Watch Her Latest Workout Video:

Television actor Gauahar Khan has recently shared an interesting workout routine, grabbing the eyeballs of all her fans. This is the first time in several months that Gauahar has shared insights into her fitness routine. The actor, who is renowned for her dancing skills, keeps her social media updated with recent trends and keenly posts content along with her husband Zaid Darbar.

In the recent video, Gauhar has described her fitness routine as ‘not so simple'. Sharing the hardcore shoulder strength training regime, she said that the technique might look simple, but it is not as easy as it looks. The exercise requires a lot of strength. Along with her video, she wrote, “Looks easy, it is definitely NOT … up for this challenge?? #RemixWithGauahar and tags me. 💪🏻”

She also propelled her fans to try the fitness challenge and make remix videos with her. In the post, she further mentioned her friend Zoheb Khan for helping her through the exercise and for recording her video. “Thank you @zoheb.khan_28 for keeping me agile! 👌🏻 recording this. Hehehe 😜”

Watch her fiery workout video here--

Gauahar is very active on social media platforms and keeps her fans posted about her life and her feelings, recently she used her account to reach out to people and express how she is frequently asked, ‘nosey questions’ by people. In the video, she showed that she is constantly asked by people, about her personal life, be it living with her in-laws or not, or be it about when does she wants to become a mother, all sorts of unprofessional questions are posed to her and she is not cool with it. Here’s the video-

Gauahar Khan recently celebrated her seven-month wedding anniversary with her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple is known for posting fun and interactive videos on Instagram and hopping on the latest internet trends with a twist of their own. Take a look at the actress' sweet post for her husband.



Gauahar Khan’s Career

On the work front, Gauahar Khan recently appeared in Devanshu Singh's directorial on Netflix, 14 Phere. The film also features Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles, while Jameel Khan was seen playing a pivotal role. The film was premiered on Zee5 on July 23, 2021. Khan was also seen in the controversial political web series, Tandav, which had Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video.



