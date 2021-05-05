Gauahar Khan Reveals Her 'peaceful' Place, Says It's Never Complete Without Her 'son'

Actor Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself relaxing at home in her favourite corner wherein she feels most peaceful. She also shared a video in which she said that her peaceful place never feels complete without her pet cat.

Gauahar Khan shares the place where she finds "peace"

Gauahar shared that she feels most peaceful when she is sitting next to her window with her Holy Quran. The actor posted a selfie in which she is looking outside her window while holding the Holy book in her hand and is wearing a white dupatta over her head before saying her prayers. A few seconds later, she shared a video in which we could see her pet white Persian cat sitting next to her looking outside the window as well. While petting her cat and looking at him lovingly, she wrote, "and it's never complete without my son." Take a look at Gauahar Khan's Instagram stories below:

A glimpse into Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar, son of veteran Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar, on December 20, 2020. The actor has been treating her fans by giving them a few glimpses of her Ramadan festivities. In a recent video, she showed her transformation from Sehri to Iftaar with a Ramadan makeover video also featuring her husband Zaid Darbar.

She jumped on the bandwagon of "I'm so pretty and he like it" Instagram challenge with Tendencia and Diversion's track to show her transformation. Gauahar Khan was seen in a maroon salwar suit while husband Zaid sported a royal blue nawab kurta.

Despite being married for more than 4 months, Gauahar and Zaid have not had their honeymoon yet. Gauahar Khan opened up about the drama in her life after their marriage and how Zaid was still her best gift by God. Taking to her Instagram, she penned a heartfelt message about her marriage and expressed her love for her husband.

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in the 2021 web series Tandav on Amazon Prime Video in which she played the role of Maithili Sharan, the Prime Minister's personal assistant. She will next be seen in the social comedy-drama film 14 Phere which also stars Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda and Devanshu Singh and is slated to release on July 9, 2021.

(IMAGE: GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM)

