Gauahar Khan Reveals Why Hubby Zaid Darbar Told Her He 'will Call Off The Wedding'; Read:

Gauahar Khan reveals why Zaid Darbar told her that he would call off their wedding

During her recent interview with Griha, Gauahar Khan revealed that Zaid told her that he can put up with everything such as her work schedule and other things, but if she did not wear Mehendi at their wedding, he would then call it "quits". During her conversation with SpotBoyE, Khan had said that her hubby, Zaid Darbar was "kind enough to join her for the shoot" because they just got married and she was a new bride.

The actor went on to reveal that in 14 Phere film, she was "wearing her own wedding mehendi". She added that it was "so beautifully" planned by God that all the scenes she shot in the recently released film, were post her wedding and was actually all "marriage scenes".

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got hitched on December 25, 2020, after a whirlwind romance. It was in the month of July 2020 that Zaid had first seen her at a supermarket. The actor revealed that she did not pay any attention to him despite his several attempts to make her notice him. The couple tied the knot and had treated their fans and followers with their pre-wedding and post-wedding pictures.

Recently, the couple went for their honeymoon to Moscow, Russia, more than six months after they got hitched. Gauahar has taken to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures and videos featuring herself and Darbar.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan recently appeared in Devanshu Singh's directorial, 14 Phere. The film also features Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles, while Jameel Khan was seen playing a pivotal role. The film was premiered on Zee5 on July 23, 2021. Khan was also seen in the controversial political web series, Tandav, which was led by Saif Ali Khan. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video.

