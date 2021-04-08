Gauahar Khan Shares Adorable Remix Reel With Husband Zaid; WATCH

Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable video with her husband Zaid Darbar. The actor has over 4 million followers on the social media platform where she keeps her fans entertained by posting about her daily life. In her latest video, she is seen trying the remix reel feature of Instagram where one can post their version alongside an already existing video reel. Read on to know more details.

Gauahar Khan hopes she is the first one to remix Zaid's reel

Zaid Darbar had shared a video of himself lip-syncing and dancing to Dil Kyun Ye Mera. He captioned the video as, “Mera dil toh ek hi ke liye shor karta hai , aap batao aapka kiske liye dhadakta hai ??? (My heart beats for only one person. Whom does your heart beat for)”. Gauahar Khan soon responded to the reel and caption by creating one remix of the same. Check out the video of Zaid Darbar on social media below:

Gauahar tries remix reel feature on her husband's reel

Gauahar Khan later posted a remix reel with the caption, “Hahahaha I hope I’m the first one”. She was seen wearing a black camisole top with a floral print on it as she tied her hair back neatly in a bun. Watch the video of Gauahar on the same below.

Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Netizens react

A number of netizens including Zaid Darbar flocked to the post and left their reactions on Gauahar Khan’s video. While Zaid commented on the post, "Not the first one you are THE ONE" with a heart and a happy emoticon, many others circulated the video among the fans of the actor. A few other people also commented about Gauahar Khan's marriage and how good the actor looked in the video.

Several other netizens asked the actor to post updates about her upcoming projects. Few other netizens wrote in the comments that the two looked adorable together and never fail to give couple goals. Few other netizens asked about Gauahar's outfit and wrote in the comments that she looked fabulous. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Promo Image: Gauahar Khan IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.