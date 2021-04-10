Gauahar Khan Shares Her First Transition Reel, Asks Fans If They Like It; Watch Video

Gauahar Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a transition reel where she went from all black and western to all white and Indian. The actor looked mesmerising in both her attires and marked her first transition reel with this clip. Check out Gauahar Khan's Instagram post below.

A look at Gauahar Khan's transition reel video

Gauahar shared a clip that started with her walking towards a red chair in an all-black outfit. She wore a black crop top with tracks and sports shoes. Her hair was tied into a ponytail, she paired her look with a silver watch and had no makeup on. As she sat on the chair, her attire was transformed into a plain white, netted and flowered saree. Her hair was tied into a bun with some strands left falling on her face. She wore natural make-up, a heavy choker, matching earrings and silver pencil heels. She flashed a beautiful smile towards the camera at the end of the video.

She added the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga by Darshan Raval to the background. In her caption, the actor wrote, “Black to White: Western to Indian. Waah waah! My first transition reel I guess ... Kaisa Laga ?? #reels” Fans and followers couldn’t stop dropping hearts in the comments section. Her husband, Zaid Darbar also dropped a heart emoji. Take a look below.

Gauahar Khan flaunts her white saree

Earlier, Gauahar shared multiple pictures flaunting her white saree on Instagram. In her caption, she mentioned the details about her saree, jewellery and more. She wrote, “Wore this stunning saree by @premyabymanishii teamed with this royal choker set by @razwada.jewels ! Styled by @devs213 ! launched the mobile app of @theparkholidaysinternational last night in Delhi! #Alhamdulillah #LoveMyblessings.” Zaid Darbar’s sister, Anam Darbar dropped a comment writing, “MashaAllah.”

About Gauahar Khan's movies and more

Gauahar Khan made her acting debut with the film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. Later, she appeared in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Begum Jaan and more. She has featured in songs such as Naa Pere Kanchan Mala, Nasha Nasha, Parda Parda, Jhalla Walla and Chokra Jawaan.

(Promo Image source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram)

