Gauahar Khan Shares Love-filled Photos From Her Honeymoon With Hubby Zaid Darbar

Television actress Gauahar Khan was recently seen enjoying honeymoon with her husband Zaid Darbar. The duo tied the knot recently in December 2021 and are currently vacationing in Russia. The actress shared pictures from her honeymoon on her Instagram handle.

Gauahar Khan shares honeymoon photos with Zaid Darbar

The actress shared her love-filled photos from her honeymoon in Moscow. In the photos, Gauahar was seen kissing her husband Zaid Darbar. The Tandav actress sported neon green sleeves top with high waist denim jeans and used a Gucci sling bag as an accessory. Meanwhile, her husband was seen wearing a beige co-ord set with a pair of black sunglasses. While sharing the photos Gauahar in her caption wrote "Love In Moscow #Alhamdulillah #Husband #Honeymoon #Russia #Musafir #Gaza" with heart emoticons.

Zaid Darbar and fans react to Gauahar Khan's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Gauahar Khan's Instagram post and left their comments. Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar replied to the post and wrote "I love you My Gau". Fans were all hearts for the couple as they left heart emoticons in the comment section. While other fans wrote that the duo looked really cute together.

Gauahar Khan's father's day post

Gauahar Khan's father recently passed away in February 2021, soon after wedding nuptials. The actress took to her Instagram on the occasion of father's day and shared a photo with her father from her wedding. While sharing the photo Gauahar wrote that she missed her father. Her caption read "I miss you !!!!! #MyHero #HappyFathersDay 2021. You are with me I know that. #ZafarAhmedKhan the coolest, most loving, most gentle father to us. #MyWeddingMemories #GAZAbKaHaiDin."

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the political drama web show Tandav. The series also featured Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and Anup Soni. The show was embroiled in controversy as various political parties accused the show of hurting the sentiments of the Hindu religion. She will next be seen in the comedy-drama movie 14 Phere which will also feature Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

IMAGE: GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

