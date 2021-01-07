Gauahar Khan Shares Pic With Husband, Thanks Nigaar For 'a Very Special Suit'

Newlywed couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently completed 10 days of their togetherness after marriage on December 25. To commemorate the day, the actress shared lovely pictures of the two as they strike a pose while holding hands, in traditional attires. What caught the attention of the fans was the caption where the Isaqzaade actress informed that her traditional wear was actually a gift for her sister Nigaar Khan.

Gauahar Khan celebrates 10-days of wedding

In the picture, Zaid looked dapper in a mustard salwar kurta while Gauhar is looking gorgeous in a green-colored Anarkali suit with golden embellishments. Gauahar wrote that the suit belongs to her sister and actress Nigaar which was gifted to her by her mother-in-law for her wedding. The actress further explained the importance of the suit and narrated the entire story. While captioning the sho, Gauahar thanked God and wrote, “Hum bane Tum bane Ek Duje Ke Liye ..... ♥️ #10days @zaid_darbar Alhamdulillah .. I’m wearing a very special suit . It was very lovingly made for my sis @nigaarzkhan ‘s wedding by her mom in law. With a lot of blessings. My sister couldn’t find an opportunity to wear it yet, so she made sure her sentiments stay alive by letting me wear it as newly wedded. Love u nix ♥️ ure blessed to have aunty’s love.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s marriage was on top of the tinsel town after the two announced their marriage and treated fans with some maxing pictures from the festivities. Earlier, Gauahar shared ravishing couple pictures from their walima, with grace and some quirkiness where the two can be seen looking beautiful together. The Bollywood diva smashed the ‘damsel in distress’ notion and looked ethereal in a gorgeous lehenga as she lifted Zaid in one of the pictures. The other pictures showed the two stars striking perfect picture poses for the camera.

Apart from the couple, Gauahar’s sister Nigaar also shared a post while showering her blessings on the newly married couple. She sent her blessings on the two and shared the moment with fans when her sister Gauahar Khan had finally said: “Qubool Hai” and the entire family just could not control their happiness and they started screaming.

(Image credit: Gauahar Khan/ Instagram)

