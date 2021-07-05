Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Jet Off To Russia For Honeymoon, See Pics From Romantic Trip

Actress Gauahar Khan who had tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar amid the pandemic, recently jetted off to Russia for their honeymoon after the restrictions got eased down. Since the time the couple reached Russia, they have been sharing a few glimpses from their romantic holiday while keeping their fans on their toes for more.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share pics from roamntic vacay

Gauahar on July 4, shared a series of photos of herself with Zaid near Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. “Love In Moscow!,” Gauahar wrote alongside the pictures. The pictures showed the Ishaqzaade actress wearing a yellow sleeveless tee with blue high-waist denim, while Zaid is seen in a more casual look– donning a beige sweatshirt and pants. Gauahar and Zaid also posted series of Instagram stories documenting their outing. One of the stories saw the couple goofing around, while another has Zaid capturing Gauahar amusingly grooving to a lady playing a musical instrument.

Gauahar also shared a video on Instagram where she described the beauty of Rusia and explained how she wanted to go on an unexplored place for her honeymoon. “Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I have never been to … #Russia it is. #Alhamdulillah @aabee_holidays for helping me with the best I needed. Like choosing the best hotel that I could’ve imagined,” she wrote.

For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot on December 25 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony that was attended by close friends and family members because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding was a three-day affair that included Mehendi and chiksa ceremonies. The two met each other for the first time in July last year at a supermarket, where she was with her domestic help. Three days later, Zaid texted Gauahar on Instagram and praised her beauty He insisted on meeting her, even if for five minutes, and they met briefly outside an ATM. Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar Khan Gauahar was last seen in the controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, headlined by Saif Ali Khan. Before that, she participated in a reality game show with Siddharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

IMAGE: GAUAHARKHAN/Instagram

