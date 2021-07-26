Gauahar Khan, Zaid Share Special Note For Photographers On Couple's 7 Month-anniversary

Gauahar Khan got engaged to Ismail Darbar’s son, Zaid Darbar in November 2020 and they married the same year in December. As the duo completed 7 months of togetherness, Gauahar Khan recently posted some cherishing memories from their wedding and penned down a note to her wedding photographers, thanking them for clicking their stunning pictures and made their dream wedding complete.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar complete 7 months of wedding

As Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently completed 7 months, the former took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of cherished memories from her wedding. The photos depicted her and her husband, Zaid donned in their wedding attire and enjoying all the wedding rituals.

In the caption, she chanted “Alhamdulillah” and stated how it had been 7 months to this madness. She further stated how this post was dedicated only to the wedding photographers who excelled in their job and made her dream wedding complete. She wrote, “This post is only n only for @theweddingstory_official. Harpreet n team , u guys made my dream wedding complete . I can surely state that there’s NO one in the wedding photography business better than @theweddingstory_official . I say that from the bottom of my heart . You were in it , heart n soul . Thank u for making #GAZAbKaHaiDin so perfect with every moment captured to the best possibility. You guys are amazing . With every crazy thing that’s happened post my wedding , this just had to be said . Thank u 💛🌟🙏🏻 @harpreetbachher we love you.”

Numerous fans took to Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts to express how much they loved her wedding pictures while many others wished her and her husband Zaid happy 7 months of togetherness. One of the fans also shared how amazed they were to know that 7months of their wedding had already passed and congratulated them for it. Rest all others poured in heaty-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their feelings son how much they loved her pictures. Take a look at some of the reactions to Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post.

Gauahar Khan’s latest project

Gauahar Khan was last seen in the popular Amazon Prime Video series, Tandav in which she was seen essaying a significant role. Her movie, 14 Phere was recently released on ZEE5 creating a buzz among her fans for her spectacular performance as Zubina. The movie also featured actors namely Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Jameel Khan, Vineet Kumar and others.

