Gauahar Khan's Father's Demise To Prachi Desai's New Film: Catch Up On Bollywood News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Gauahar Khan's father passing away to Prachi Desai's look from her new film, many events made headlines on March 5, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Gauahar Khan's father passes away

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram to inform that her father Zafar Ahmed Khan has passed away. Her father was hospitalised and was undergoing treatment. He had been keeping ill since the lockdown was imposed last year. Gauahar also shared as picture sitting by his bed in the hospital on her Instagram stories.

Sonu Sood call out fraudulent services

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of a loan approving service that has Sonu Sood's foundation's name on it. He called the service fake. He also clarified that his foundation does not provide any kind of loan and also cautioned his fans against his frauds.

Prachi Desai in Silence

Prachi Desai took to her Instagram to share her look from her upcoming Zee 5 film Silence. She is seen looking intently at what Manoj Bajpaayee's character is writing on the board. She wore a black tee-shirt and a white blazer in the poster and intently looking into the camera.

Jennifer Aniston's tattoo meaning revealed

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram to share a picture of her showing off her matching tattoos with her oldest friend and actor Andrea Bendewald. In the caption, the meaning of the tattoo was revealed. The caption read, "Can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11".

Mandira Bedi's Madh Island house put up in Airbnb

Mandira Bedi's four-bedroom apartment has been put up for rent on Airbnb. The cots of it for a night is Rs 42,000. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a pool as well. The apartment also provides a view of the sea.

