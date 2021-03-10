Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar remembers father with old video, says 'Wish I could hold you'

Actress Gauahar Khan’s sister Nigaar recently took to his Instagram stories and penned a sweet note while remembering her father Zafar Ahmed Khan who breathed his last on March 5. Nigaar shared a beautiful video along with the note that showed the actress spending some memorable moments with her father at a family function and wrote, “I wish I could hold you like this just one more time papa.”

Nigaar Khan remembers father Zafar Ahmed Khan

In another Instagram video is a compilation of all the pictures of the two sisters with their father at several family functions. The video showed all the glorious moments that the actress spent with her father over the years. Gauahar Khan had confirmed the news of her father’s demise on social media through a series of pictures and wrote, “My Hero. No man like u, Ever My father has passed, to te ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N ye can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality".

Gauahar Khan's father was admitted to the hospital on March 4. The actor and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were urging their fans to keep praying for Zafar Ahmed Khan. After Zafar was admitted into the hospital, Gauahar had shared two posts dedicated to her father. Both the pictures were picked from Gauahar and Zaid's wedding album. The last rites of Gauahar's father took place at the Versova funeral ground, Mumbai, and Zaid's brother, Awez Darbar Imaan, was also spotted in the videos that surfaced on social media.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.