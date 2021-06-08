Gauahar Khan's Video Gets Busted By Husband Zaid Darbar, Fans Call It 'too Cute'

Gauahar Khan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor regularly shares updates about her life and various quirky posts to keep her fans entertained. Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar is also a popular social media influencer. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a goofy video in which he is seen ‘busting’ his wife’s video. The cute video is currently going viral all over social media.

Zaid Darbar 'busts' Gauahar Khan's video

Zaid Darbar shared an Instagram reel in which his wife Gauahar Khan is seen creating a video. After a while, Zaid Darbar is seen making an appearance in the video from behind lip-syncing the song as a surprised Gauahar Khan bursts into laughter. The couple then breaks off in a goofy dance. Gauahar Khan is seen wearing a pink dress and accessorised it with stud earrings, gold bracelets and a ring. On the other hand, Zaid Darbar is seen wearing a casual white t-shirt. Zaid Darbar captioned the video by saying, “This was obviously my plan to bust her video . Hahaha #MyDil # @gauaharkhan 💖. #funny #reels” Gauahar Khan had shared a reel on the same song as Zaid Darbar’s latest video. This seems like a fun BTS video from the same time as Gauahar Khan is wearing the same outfit. Here is a look at Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan's Instagram video.

Netizens react to Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan's Instagram video

As soon as Zaid Darbar shared the video on his Instagram, fans took the comments section by storm. A lot of fans praised the adorable couple for their goofy video. A lot of users dropped in heart and fire emojis while several others called them cute. Some of the users also liked the way Zaid Darbar came in the video from behind. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s Instagram video.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year. The couple regularly posts adorable videos and posts about each other for their fans. Zaid Darbar had shared another such fun BTS video in which his wife Gauahar Khan is seen crashing the video in a similar fashion. As Zaid Darbar is dancing in front of a camera, Gauahar Khan walks in dancing in the back. Here is a look at the video.

Image: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.