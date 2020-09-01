Gaurav Arya Hires Camera To Record Media's Sushant Probe Coverage; Republic Confronts Him

In an unexpected turn, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has hired a cameraperson to record the activities of the media personnel. The cameraperson confronted by Republic Media Network started recording the reporters as soon as Gaurav Arya reached the ED office in Mumbai.

'Just been told to record everything'

"I cannot speak. I would not speak on any matters I am not aware of. I have just been told to record everything happening around Gaurav Arya and has been briefed regarding the same, " he told Republic TV's Piyush Mishra. However, this cameraperson is only recording Republic TV's coverage outside the ED office and not the other media contingents, it appears.

On Monday, the hotelier whose name emerged in Rhea's WhatsApp chats on a possible 'drug angle' was grilled by the ED for more than 9 hours. He chose to remain silent when Republic TV confronted him. He later was seen running away from the cameras and left the venue. According to the sources, Arya is staying at Hotel Oberoi, Mumbai.

'Never dealt in narcotics': Gaurav Arya

The ED had summoned Arya last week to join the probe after it recovered some mobile phone messages reportedly sent by actor and Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty to him in 2017 and they purportedly indicated discussion of certain banned narcotics, officials had said.

Arya, who runs two hotels in Goa, had earlier told news channels that he has never dealt in narcotics and his last interaction with Rhea was about three years ago, adding he will "comply" with all legal procedures. He had also said that he never met Rajput, 34, who was allegedly found hanging at his duplex flat in the Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14.

The agency is looking at the money laundering angle in this case and hence all conversations and entities that are linked to the matter are required to be questioned to establish facts and to find out if any criminality is involved, a senior ED official had said. The ED has also recently intimated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) about these purported drugs-linked chats which it recovered after 'cloning' two mobile phones of Rhea.

