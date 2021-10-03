Shortly after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday interrogated Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan, his mother producer Gauri Khan is on her way to the NCB office. According to Republic TV's exclusive coverage from Mumbai, a car supposedly belonging to Gauri Khan was enroute to the NCB office.

Meanwhile, actor Shah Rukh Khan who was scheduled to fly off for shoots has not yet reacted on the drugs bust.

NCB interrogates Aryan Khan and many others in Mumbai drugs case

In connection with the late-night drug raid in Mumbai, eight persons are being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday - including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan. Divulging details of the bust, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were being questioned in connection to the alleged rave party. Eight people have allegedly been detained to date in the drug bust, but no arrests have been made to date.

Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/KauOH2ULts — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Mumbai Cruise drug bust by NCB

On Saturday night, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD, and other drugs. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours.

Issuing a statement, NCB stated, "On the basis of specific information, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched. Various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone), and charas have been recovered. A total of 8 persons including 2 females have been apprehended and their role is being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway."

The bust was led by Wankede who along with his officers allegedly boarded the cruise ship as undercover agents dressed like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea.

Image: Republic/Twitter/@GauriKhan