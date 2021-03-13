Geeta Basra Birthday Special: Photos With Harbhajan Singh That Fans Wouldn't Want To Miss

Geeta Basra celebrates her 37th birthday on March 13, 2021. Known for films such as Dil Diya Hai and The Train, Geeta Basra got married to the Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015. The duo has been shelling out major couple goals ever since then. Geeta often share pictures with her husband on social media that fans wouldn’t want to miss. Have a look at Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s pictures below.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh's photos that are unmissable

Geeta and Harbhajan never went official with their relationship until their wedding. Now, they don’t miss any chance to flaunt their love towards each other and her Instagram is proof.

On Valentine’s Day, Geeta took to Instagram and shared a lovely click of the duo on a plain white background. In the picture, the couple smiled looking at each other. Geeta wore a t-shirt, a red leather jacket and denim jeans. On the other hand, Harbhajan wore a t-shirt, brown leather jacket and denim jeans. In her caption, she wrote, "Roses are red, Violets are blue, You can be annoying, But I still love you.. Happy Valentine’s Day Mr Singh.. #valentines #husband #love.”

Another picture was the one from their wedding day. Geeta was dressed in a red ghagra, with jewellery and Harbhajan was seen in a white sherwani along with a red dupatta and red turban. Geeta posted the picture on the 5th wedding anniversary of the couple. In her caption, she wrote, “Happy 5th anniversary Hubby .. love you.”

The next set of pictures posted by Geeta were from the couple’s Sangeet night. Geeta was seen in a green ghagra, and Harbhajan in a pink kurta. In the picture, Geeta can be seen putting the engagement ring on his finger. In her caption, she wrote, “27th October 2015.. Sangeet night.. #takemeback #beautifulmemories”

Earlier, Geeta posted another happy picture of the couple. In the picture, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand. Looks like it was a candid click. Dressing in casuals, they flashed smiles towards the camera. Geeta captioned her post by simply adding a heart emoji.

A year ago, Geeta treated her fans with another picture of the duo. Dressing in formals, Geeta looked into the camera striking a cool pose, whereas, Harbhajan looked at her. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Ek tan main sohni.. te uppron teri sardarni.”