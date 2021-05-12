Geeta Basra 'didn’t Know Who Harbhajan Singh Was' Before They Met: 'Never Watched Cricket'

Geeta Basra recently recalled the time when Harbhajan Singh saw her for the first time. During her media interaction, she stated how Harbhajan Singh saw her on her movie poster and wanted to know more about her as soon as her movie song was released.

When Harbhajan Singh said “Kaun hai ye ladki” after seeing Geeta Basra for the first time

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Geeta Basra recently revealed how Harbhajan Singh saw one of her movie posters and the moment he saw her on it, he liked her and even tried to enquire about her. She then stated that when her popular song Wo Ajnabee released, Harbhajan Singh saw her and asked, “Kaun hai ye ladki (Who’s this girl)?” Geeta Basra then confessed that she never watched cricket and had no idea who Harbhajan Singh was. She added that she did not know anything about any of the other players.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015 and have a six-year-old daughter named Hinaya. As the couple is expecting their second child, Geeta also opened up about her second pregnancy and stated that it was different and difficult. Speaking about her first one, she shared that it was a smoother ride in terms of eating but this time, it was difficult to eat and she is not craving anything. Further, she mentioned that she was looking forward to indulging in some good food and was expecting it to change in the next couple of months.

She even stated that it was scary for her to go through everything all over again in her second pregnancy. She recalled how she was all alone in London when she was pregnant with Hinaya but now she had a child to focus on. She added that earlier all the focus was on her but this time, it was all on Hinaya. She even shared how Hinaya was excited and was looking forward to becoming a sister.

Geeta Basra’s movies

Geeta Basra made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dil Diya Hai and was later seen in the thriller drama movie The Train. She even made a cameo in one of the songs from the movie Zila Gaziabad and later became a part of movies such as Mr Joe B. Carvalho, Lock and Second Hand Husband.

IMAGE: GEETA BASRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.