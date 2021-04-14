Geeta Basra Flaunts Baby Bump In Hilarious Comparison Video With Husband Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra took to her Instagram handle and flaunted her baby bump in a hilarious video. Geeta Basra compared in the video how she travels and how her husband travels and the major difference between the two. The video started doing the rounds among netizens soon after it went up on social media.

Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra's hilarious comparison video

Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra has a huge fan following of over 459 thousand followers on her Instagram handle. On the platform, she keeps her fans entertained by providing sneak peeks into her daily life. Recently, she posted a video where she revealed that she does not travel light.

The Train actor revealed that even if she has to travel for two days, she packs four suitcases. She further revealed that her husband, however, packs only one suitcase even if he has to travel for two months. She was seen wearing an olive coloured collared dress which she sported with white pair of shoes and left her hair open with side parting and wore minimum make up.

Geeta captioned the post as, “Who else can relate to this??” as she included a monkey face emoticon. The video crossed 4 thousand views in an hour of its posting. Check out the video of the same on her profile below.

Geeta Basra's Instagram video

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on Geeta Basra’s profile, fans of the celebrity gushed to it and flooded it with their comments and reactions. A number of people online asked her to post more such videos on Instagram. Many other people commented on the post that they relate well with her and stated that their case is similar to hers. Few other netizens posted heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Check out some of the comments from her post below.

Geeta Basra’s post for her daughter

Previously, Geeta Basra had dedicated a post on her profile to her daughter. In the post, she was seen hugging her as she gave her kisses and pats on the back. She captioned the video as, “Meri Gudiyan Rani.. my arms may outgrow you but my heart never will” and included several hearts in the caption. Check out the caption from her profile below.

Geeta Basra's movies include Dil Diya Hai, The Train, Zila Ghaziabad, Mr Joe B Carvalho, Second Hand Husband and Lock.

Promo Image credits: Geeta Basra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.