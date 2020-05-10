'Try To Twin With Her All The Time,' Says Geeta Basra; Lists Perks Of Having A Daughter

Geeta Basra and her daughter Hinaya's activities on social media are often very popular. The actor has been quite an inspiration to many women out there when it comes to her parenting finesse. Moreover, Geeta Basra has always also been quite vocal about her motherhood stories, keeping family as her first priority. In an exclusive chat with the Republic Media Network, Geeta Basra opened up about the perks of having a daughter.

Geeta Basra on perks of having a daughter

When questioned about her adorable pictures on social media with baby Hinaaya, and most importantly, the beautiful twin-game shelled out by the mother-daughter duo, Geeta Basra talked about the perks of having a daughter. She said, "It's great that you can twin with her all the time. I try and make it a point where I can get some pictures where I can get both of us twinning. Especially when we went to the Maldives, I made it a point that I will get a professional photoshoot done with her. I asked my stylist to arrange the outfits for us."

Sharing another lovely memory with regards to the same, the Second Hand Husband actor revealed, "My mother also made a dress for Hinaya, and with the same material she made Bhajji’s shirt. So both of them were also twinning. I think no one's ever done that before, so I wanted it to be first that a father and daughter have a matching outfit."

A message from Geeta Basra for all the moms on Mother's Day:

"There’s no right or wrong and also there’s no book that sheds that this is right and this is what is wrong. I know all mothers out there are doing their best they can, especially at this moment of time when we all are having to do so much at home. You cant take the kids anywhere, you cannot take them to the park, nor take them to classes. Just enjoy this moment with your kids, because they grow up so quickly and so fast that we’ll look back onto this time one day and say 'wow', it was so much fun, and we did enjoy ourseleves. Just enjoy this, and I know all mothers out there, it’s not easy balancing everything. Like they say, 'not one day, but every day is dedicated to a mother.'

I know that I’ve had an amazing mother who has done everything for me so far. It is because of her where I am today. And even if I was 1% of what she is, I would be happy. Happy Mother’s Day to all these beautiful moms out there. That’s the best role and the best thing we can be blessed with-- Is having a child."

