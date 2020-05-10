EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Basra Says Only Moms Shouldn't Be 'filling Buckets', Men Should Do It Too

Geeta Basra and her daughter Hinaya's doing on social media often take the Internet by storm. The actor who has always been quite vocal about her parenting story, keeping family as her first priority, opened up about her mesmerising 'motherhood' journey in an exclusive chat with the Republic Media Network. Geeta Basra had the most beautiful thoughts attached to the 'Share The Load' quote that often flares on the Internet.

Geeta Basra opens up about 'Share The Load'

Interestingly, while elaborating on the quote that has been creating quite a stir on the Internet, Geeta Basra revealed, "I have been born and brought up in a culture, wherein both have taken up the load. The culture in the UK is that men also put their fair share in parenting. They change their nappies, give children a bath and also feed them. I have made Harbhajan as involved as I am in the process. In that case, he enjoys doing the chores when it comes to Hinaya."

Further, talking about how the cricketer fulfills his responsibilities at ease, The Train actor said, "He loves doing it, right from changing her nappy when she was a kid to feeding her, he has enjoyed doing it all. This is something that both of us have got into together. It shouldn’t be that only a mother is expected to all this, the men around should also do it too."

Geeta Basra hints to being pampered by Hinaya & Harbhajan on Mother's day

When Geeta Basra was questioned about how she would celebrate Mother's day at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor added, "Like every day, just be with Hinaya, that's it. She knows it's Mother's Day, and she is also making me a card." Furthermore, the Dil Diya Hai star expressed, "I am looking forward to it, as she has kept it a surprise."

Also Read | Geeta Basra staunchly defends Harbhajan Singh amid backlash for funding Afridi's charity

Also Read | Mother's Day wishes from daughter to deliver love, affection and gratitude on Mother's Day

Later on, when quizzed if Harbhajan Singh and Hinaya are planning something special at home, Geeta said, "Hopefully let's see. They know it's Mother's Day. I haven't really demanded anything. But I have hinted that it's a special day, so I should be pampered."

Also Read | Geeta Basra's birthday: A look into the actor's filmography

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh gives glimpse of Mumbai house designed by wife Geeta Basra; watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.