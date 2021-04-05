Geeta Basra Reveals Her Fitness Secret, Says Yoga 'got Me Through This Pregnancy'

Bollywood actor Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are expecting their second child in July 2021. Harbhajan Singh's wife chose the date of her birthday on March 13 to announce the happy news to her fans. The actor recently took to social media to share a series of pics doing Yoga and shared her fitness secrets with her fans.

Geeta Basra reveals her fitness secrets

According to the post, Geeta Basra swears by Yoga and advises it for every expectant mother who is looking out for some form of exercise with the advice of a doctor and under the supervision of professionals. The actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen performing several yoga asana while dressed up in a blue and grey sports outfit. The actor also penned a long post along with the picture in which she said that Yoga is the one thing that has got her through this pregnancy as it is unsafe for expecting mothers to go to the gym and there is no physical activity happening due to Covid 19. The actor shared that she has been practising Yoga even before getting pregnant and now it helps her provide relief from constant backaches and cramps that she is facing during her pregnancy.

Netizens react to Geeta Basra's Instagram post

Geeta's husband Harbhajan Singh was quick to comment on her post with heart emojis. Many users commented on how beautiful she looks while pregnant by writing, "strong and beautiful" in her comment section while others chose to drop heart and fire emojis as reactions to Geeta Basra's photos.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh relationship

For the uninitiated, Geeta and Harbhajan met in 2007 while the former was just a newcomer to the film industry while Harbhajan was an established bowler in the Indian cricket team. The couple never admitted to their relationship or gave confirmation to the public until they tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child in 2016 whom they named Hinaya Heer.

The actor chose to take a break from films after the birth of her daughter and was last seen in the 2016 Punjabi movie Lock. Her other Bollywood movies include Dil Diya Hai, The Train and Mr Joe B. Carvalho.

The actor treated her fans with a double dose of Happiness on her birthday March 13, by sharing the news of her second, pregnancy on Instagram. Sharing a family picture, Geeta wrote," Coming soon. July 2021." Her post garnered a lot of congratulatory messages to the couple from all over the world.

