Geeta Basra Reveals What Harbhajan Wants Their Son To Grow Up To Be; Shares His Nick Names

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra are one of the popular couples in the entertainment industry who recently became parents to a baby boy and shared this blissful piece of news with all their fans through social media. During a recent interaction, Geeta Basra opened up about how Harbhajan Singh was delighted to see his baby boy the moment he was born and even spoke about how their daughter Hinaya reacted to the news.

Geeta Basra on her husband & daughter’s reaction to the new member of the family

According to the reports by a leading daily, Geeta Basra spoke about how her husband, Harbhajan Singh was by her side the entire time in the delivery room and revealed how he kept taking photos inside. She also revealed how much Harbhajan loved kids and stated how he used to enjoy playing with the kids of his fellow cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

While speaking about how Harbhajan Singh reacted to the birth of his baby boy, she stated how he was on cloud nine immediately after seeing the baby and added since then he had been so joyous that it was to be seen to be believed. She further shared how their daughter, Hinaya reacted to the birth of her little brother and stated how she was constantly looking at her brother as if it was a toy and became very responsible. While speaking about what Harbhajan would want his son to be, she added that he might want him to become a cricketer. Geeta Basra then revealed how she and Harbhajan had different nicknames for their son and stated how she called him ‘chottu’ while Harbhajan called him ‘shera’.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcomed their baby boy on July 10, 2021, and this news was shared by them through Instagram. Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a note informing all his fans about the gift they received recently and thanked them for their constant support. He wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support,"

IMAGE: GEETA BASRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.