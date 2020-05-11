Geeta Basra On Her Return To Acting: 'I'll Come Back To What I Love Doing'

Geeta Basra's beautiful daughter Hinaya often takes the internet by storm. Geeta, who has always been quite vocal about her parenting story, keeping family as her first priority, opened up about her thoughts on returning back to acting in an exclusive chat with the Republic Media Network. Read on to know.

Geeta Basra on her acting comeback

When the actor was questioned if she would like to make a comeback in acting, Geeta Basra had the most glorious and confident reply to it. She said, "Of course, my passion has always been lying in this industry, and when I have the time and I am more flexible, I will definitely come back to what I love doing. There are so many great opportunities in the industry now that I’ve shifted back to Mumbai."

Furthermore, when quizzed about which genre she would like to pick up in today's era, Geeta Basra expressed, "I don’t know, there are so many great contents today. I’d love to do something comedy, but I don’t know. There’s so much good content on television now. I love watching Netflix, and right now I am binge-watching Ozark, Season 2."

Geeta Basra says she never quit acting

Geeta Basra was also questioned if it was her and Harbhajan Singh's mutual decision to quit acting. To which the Dil Diya Hai actor said, "‘I didn't quit acting, I was not here in Mumbai, I was a new mother. My focus will always be my child and my family, so my priorities lied in that. I’m a very hands-on mother, so everything that I’ve done myself, I’ve not missed a single day of being with Hinaya. ‘For me, I just wanted to enjoy the time of being a mother with her, my first child. I gave her as much attention I can. But now that I've shifted to Mumbai, there are so many great opportunities and according to her time table, I don't see why not."

