Geeta Basra Shares A Beautiful Family Picture, Says 'all That Matters Is This'

Actress Geeta Basra recently shared a beautiful family picture on Instagram while expressing her love for them. In the picture, the actress can be seen striking a pose with her husband and former ace skipper Harbhajan Singh and their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. While captioning the post, the actress expressed her love for her little family and wrote that all that matters for her is her little family which includes her daughter and husband.

Geeta Basra shares a family picture

Several fans of the couple were quick enough to hail the beautiful picture and prayed for their togetherness always. One of the users praised the couple and wrote, “beautiful family.” Another user expressed her hope to see the couple soon on television. A third follower chimed and wrote “such a beautiful family,” while another commented “lovely and sweet family.”

For the uninitiated, after a long courtship period, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra had tied the knot on October 29, 2015, in a big fat Punjabi wedding. Their lavish wedding reception was graced by the renowned industry stars, cricketers, and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. On July 27, 2016, the cute couple had welcomed a little angel into their lives.

In May, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Geeta Basra spoke about her passion and also opened up on her views on coming back to Bollywood. When the actor was questioned if she would like to make a comeback in acting, Geeta Basra had the most glorious and confident reply to it. She said, "Of course, my passion has always been lying in this industry, and when I have the time and I am more flexible, I will definitely come back to what I love doing. There are so many great opportunities in the industry now that I’ve shifted back to Mumbai." Furthermore, when quizzed about which genre she would like to pick up in today's era, Geeta Basra expressed, "I don’t know, there are so many great contents today. I’d love to do something comedy, but I don’t know. There’s so much good content on television now. I love watching Netflix, and right now I am binge-watching Ozark, Season 2." (Image credit: Geeta Basra/ Instagram)

