Geeta Basra Shares Adorable Pic Of Excited Daughter Posing As 'soon-to-be Big Sister'

Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra, who is pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram and posted photos of her 5-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Geeta Basra's daughter Hinaya was wearing a T-shirt that said, "Soon to be big sister", and was holding pink and blue balloons with both hands. Geeta and Harbhajan are expecting to welcome the baby anytime in July. Fans conveyed their best wishes to the family and said that they could not wait to see the new member. Some of Geeta's followers that commented on her post said that Hinaya was looking adorable and that she would make a great sister. Catch Geeta Basra's Instagram post right here:

Geeta Basra's Pregnancy

On 14, March 2021, Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra took to her Instagram and posted a photo of her family. Her daughter Hinaya was seen holding a T-shirt that read "Soon to be big sister." Geeta posted this photo when she was around four months pregnant and captioned it "Coming soon...July 2021".

Harbhajan and Geeta tied the knot on 29 October 2015, and they had their daughter Hinaya, on 27 July 2016. Coincidentally, July also happens to be the month when the couple will be expecting their second child. Through her pregnancy, ever since she has announced it, Geeta has been talking about the benefits of Yoga. Geeta's close friends and family held a virtual baby shower for her in June, since they could not visit her during the pandemic. On 14, June 2021, She posted a few photos from the baby shower and expressed her gratitude as she said "My girls are the best! 💕 What a beautiful and sweetest virtual baby shower surprise! Don’t know what I would do without you all but you all made me feel so special and cheered me up." She then went on to talk about how she is grateful for digital platforms and said "All sitting across different parts of the world thank God for digital platforms that keep us connected!" "Thank you my loves and I’m so blessed to have you in my life!" she added.

IMAGE: GEETA BASRA INSTAGRAM

